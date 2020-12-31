VFD responds to structure fire on E. Alden Avenue, unattended cooking cited

Thursday, around 4:00 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 502 E. Alden Ave.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from a window.

VFD crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Four occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on scene operations.

Original story:

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department is currently on scene fighting an active structure fire at 502 E Alden Ave in Valdosta.

VFD asks to please avoid the area if possible.

Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at 502 E Alden Ave. Please avoid the area if possible. Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Thursday, December 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.