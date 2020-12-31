Advertisement

VFD responds to structure fire on E. Alden Avenue, unattended cooking cited

The Valdosta Fire Department is currently on scene fighting an active structure fire at 502 E...
The Valdosta Fire Department is currently on scene fighting an active structure fire at 502 E Alden Ave in Valdosta.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday, around 4:00 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 502 E. Alden Ave.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from a window.

VFD crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Four occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on scene operations.

Original story:

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department is currently on scene fighting an active structure fire at 502 E Alden Ave in Valdosta.

VFD asks to please avoid the area if possible.

Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at 502 E Alden Ave. Please avoid the area if possible.

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Thursday, December 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Florida laws take effect New Year’s Day
DEADLY CRASH
Pedestrian hit and killed in Tallahassee crash
Tuesday evening, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that some Americans may receive...
Secretary of the Treasury: stimulus checks may arrive Tuesday night for some Americans
The Tallahassee Police Department has asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Precious...
TPD asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Hundreds of people lined street throughout the day, some saying they were waiting for more than...
“If feels like we wont the lottery”: Leon County hosts first drive-thru vaccine clinic for seniors
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released its 2020 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime...
FDLE releases 2020 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report, crime volume drops 11.7% in Florida
Thursday afternoon, the Perdue Campaign announced that Georgia Senator, David Perdue (R-Ga),...
Georgia Senator David Perdue, wife in quarantine after interacting with someone COVID-19 positive
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
TPD responds to suspicious vehicle call, finds cocaine, small pills