Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on manufacturing
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Dept. is looking into expediting a new...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
Florida State Men's Basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton speaks to the media ahead of the...
FSU basketball coach Leonard Hamilton talks preparation for Miami, Top 25 rankings