Farm Share, The Lamb Temple of God Church host food giveaway in Midway

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share and the Lamb Temple of God church partnered together to host a food giveaway in Midway on Wednesday.

Volunteers were out bright and early to distribute fresh produce, canned goods and hand sanitizers to about 100 families while supplies lasted.

Residents told WCTV that these distributions make the difference between being able to put food on the table.

“Some people don’t have access they come in cars or they come with other people sometimes that they do or don’t know. So it’s been hard but this has truly been a blessing to help them out during the year,” said Samantha Chambers.

Another Farm Share distribution in Midway is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Excellence Church.

