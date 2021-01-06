‘Move on with it’: Counter-protestors make appearance at pro-Trump protest at Old Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon saw hundreds of protestors in front of the Old Capitol, waving pro-Trump signs and chanting about the Presidential Election results.

Among them were two counter-protestors who were playing music and waving signs of their own that said the election was over.

Counter-protestor Craig Gaver showed up after most of the Trump supporters left, but said he still wanted to be seen.

“You can’t preach law and order and then storm the Capitol, you can’t preach that you’re innocent until proven guilty and then say outlandish claims that have no evidence,” Gaver said. “I just want to send a message that the election is over, you lost, period. Move on with it.”

Shortly after, a Trump supporter showed up with his phone and started a small altercation that never escalated past talking.

Protestors told WCTV that they plan on returning Saturday.

