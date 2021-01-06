Tallahassee Police break up altercation at Capitol protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What began as a small crowd of protestors at Old Capitol in downtown Tallahassee began to grow into the afternoon, many held signs that say “stop the steal” or waiving flags in support of President Donald Trump.

Around 3:30 p.m., an altercation between a group of people protesting the election and a counter protestor occurred before two Tallahassee Police officers broke up the incident.

**PROFANITY IN VIDEO**

Men wearing Proud Boys shirts are yelling at a counter protestor @WCTV pic.twitter.com/dFxt7HcD8T — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) January 6, 2021

One man seen in the video above was walking down Monroe Street and stopped to share his thoughts with the protestors.

Men in “Proud Boys” shirts yelled back and forth with him before TPD got involved, within minute, to break up the incidents.

No one was arrested.

While at the protest, WCTV spoke with Mervat Harry, who drove over four hours to attend. She says she’s been cheated and wanted to show her support for President Trump.

“Because I’m going, I was looking for anybody to give my support,” she said. “This is not what I am, we have to do our part. And with my vote, it doesn’t count, because of the cheating, that really made me think about voting next time.”

Other signs at Wednesday’s protest read “Trump or Treason,” and “Massive Dem Voter Fraud.” Protestors also changed “we will never surrender.”

The crowd thinned out just before 4 p.m. and, as of 6 p.m., all is quiet.

