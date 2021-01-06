Advertisement

‘The violence and anarchy is unacceptable’: Local lawmakers respond to demonstrations in D.C.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCTV) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican Buddy Carter, Senator Rick Scott, President George W. Bush, AG Commissioner Nikki Fried U.S. Representative Al Lawson have taken to social media to decry the demonstrations and violence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Rubio and Carter, both elected Republicans, have taken to Twitter to tweet their displeasure and ask for the protests to end.

Sen. Rubio has also tweeted hoping to gain the attention of President Trump.

Rep. Carter tweeted to thank law enforcement and to denounce the “violence and anarchy” happening in the nation’s capital.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued the following statement:

Sen. Rick Scott Tweet several statements to acknowledge the right to peacefully protest and to thank Capitol police officers:

AG Commissioner Nikki Fried called the protests a “radical attempt” to overthrow the U.S. Capitol.

In a press release, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson shared the following statement:

Today is a sad day for our democracy. This is an embarrassment, and a direct result of President Trump’s inability to accept his loss. This mob was incited by the president and his four years of disgraceful rhetoric. Never in the history of our country have we seen anything like this. My Republican colleagues who have sat back, and watched as the president instigated this anarchy should all be ashamed of themselves. This is wrong and it has gone too far. Order has to be restored. It is unsafe for members of Congress and their staff to be in DC right now. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. This is not a peaceful protest, and these rioters should be arrested and prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.

With heavy ties to Florida, President George W. Bush shared the following statement:

George W. Bush statement on D.C. protests
George W. Bush statement on D.C. protests(George W. Bush)

Congressman Neal Dunn Tweeted several statements:

Senator David Perdue issued the following statement:

The violence at the U.S. Capitol today is disgraceful and un-American. We are a nation of laws and the greatest Democracy in the history of the world. No level of frustration or disappointment in our political process excuses such despicable, anarchic behavior. God bless the Capitol Police and all law enforcement and first responders who are working to protect lives and prevent further destruction in our nation’s capital.

North Florida’s Federal Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe, said:

“The criminal acts of domestic terrorism at our nation’s Capitol yesterday shock the sensibilities of all law-abiding, patriotic Americans, regardless of their political leanings. Our Capitol is a historic symbol of the republic and the seat of a lawmaking body that is the envy of the world. The attack on our Capitol is an assault on America’s democracy and an insult to all Americans. It cannot and will not be tolerated. As United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, our office will do everything within our authority to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who violated federal law and travelled to Washington to participate in this dangerous lawlessness. These individuals are neither patriots nor protesters; they are shameless criminals, and must be treated as such. As surely as history, in the future, will punish those who engaged in such anarchy and criminal behavior, our nation will use all appropriate tools of law enforcement and justice to seek their prosecution and punishment now.”

