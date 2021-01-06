‘The violence and anarchy is unacceptable’: Local lawmakers respond to demonstrations in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCTV) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican Buddy Carter, Senator Rick Scott, President George W. Bush, AG Commissioner Nikki Fried U.S. Representative Al Lawson have taken to social media to decry the demonstrations and violence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Rubio and Carter, both elected Republicans, have taken to Twitter to tweet their displeasure and ask for the protests to end.

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Sen. Rubio has also tweeted hoping to gain the attention of President Trump.

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Rep. Carter tweeted to thank law enforcement and to denounce the “violence and anarchy” happening in the nation’s capital.

The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021

Governor Ron DeSantis issued the following statement:

My statement from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/aoUN17dXi4 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 6, 2021

Sen. Rick Scott Tweet several statements to acknowledge the right to peacefully protest and to thank Capitol police officers:

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

AG Commissioner Nikki Fried called the protests a “radical attempt” to overthrow the U.S. Capitol.

The radical attempted overthrow of the U.S. Capitol, the attacks on Capitol Police officers, and the violent threats against those who swore oaths to uphold our Constitution are direct results of the President urging right-wing agitators to "stand back and stand by." Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Kc2TDZelIV — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) January 6, 2021

In a press release, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson shared the following statement:

Today is a sad day for our democracy. This is an embarrassment, and a direct result of President Trump’s inability to accept his loss. This mob was incited by the president and his four years of disgraceful rhetoric. Never in the history of our country have we seen anything like this. My Republican colleagues who have sat back, and watched as the president instigated this anarchy should all be ashamed of themselves. This is wrong and it has gone too far. Order has to be restored. It is unsafe for members of Congress and their staff to be in DC right now. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. This is not a peaceful protest, and these rioters should be arrested and prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.

With heavy ties to Florida, President George W. Bush shared the following statement:

George W. Bush statement on D.C. protests (George W. Bush)

Congressman Neal Dunn Tweeted several statements:

The violent behavior we’re currently seeing is abhorrent and unacceptable. Our Constitution protects the right to peacefully assemble; however, it does not excuse breaking into the Capitol or assaulting law enforcement officers. #FL02 #CapitolHill — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) January 6, 2021

Senator David Perdue issued the following statement:

The violence at the U.S. Capitol today is disgraceful and un-American. We are a nation of laws and the greatest Democracy in the history of the world. No level of frustration or disappointment in our political process excuses such despicable, anarchic behavior. God bless the Capitol Police and all law enforcement and first responders who are working to protect lives and prevent further destruction in our nation’s capital.

North Florida’s Federal Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe, said:

“The criminal acts of domestic terrorism at our nation’s Capitol yesterday shock the sensibilities of all law-abiding, patriotic Americans, regardless of their political leanings. Our Capitol is a historic symbol of the republic and the seat of a lawmaking body that is the envy of the world. The attack on our Capitol is an assault on America’s democracy and an insult to all Americans. It cannot and will not be tolerated. As United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, our office will do everything within our authority to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who violated federal law and travelled to Washington to participate in this dangerous lawlessness. These individuals are neither patriots nor protesters; they are shameless criminals, and must be treated as such. As surely as history, in the future, will punish those who engaged in such anarchy and criminal behavior, our nation will use all appropriate tools of law enforcement and justice to seek their prosecution and punishment now.”

