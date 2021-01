TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to CBS News’ continuing breaking news coverage of the protests and riots in Washington, D.C., WCTV will be broadcasting their 6 p.m. newscast exclusively through Facebook.

You can watch Eyewitness News at 6 below.

