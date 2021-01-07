ACC postpones FSU’s game at Pitt Saturday due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced Saturday’s game between Florida State and Pitt has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the FSU program.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:@FSUHoops at @Pitt_MBB has been postponed. The game was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9.



Pitt's game at @GTMBB has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 pm. @NDmbb at @UVAMensHoops on Jan. 13 has moved to 2:30 start.https://t.co/qRf92RNH6z — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 7, 2021

This marks FSU’s third-straight game to be postponed, including this past Saturday’s scheduled clash against Duke and a scheduled matchup Wednesday at Syracuse.

FSU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday against N.C. State. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.

