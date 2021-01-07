ACC postpones FSU’s game at Pitt Saturday due to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced Saturday’s game between Florida State and Pitt has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the FSU program.
This marks FSU’s third-straight game to be postponed, including this past Saturday’s scheduled clash against Duke and a scheduled matchup Wednesday at Syracuse.
FSU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday against N.C. State. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.