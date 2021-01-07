Advertisement

Airline passenger throws punches at mom after kids kick seat

A woman is facing charges after punching another women several times, leaving her with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, on a Spirit Airlines flight because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin and then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, a probable-cause affidavit states.

Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez “2 to 3 times in the face with her fist,” according to the complaint. She told police she was upset Hernandez’s children kicked the back of her seat, and said she told Hernandez ‘to tell her kids to stop it,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She said Hernandez ignored her and later “hit her on the shoulder.”

Walker-Williams said she didn’t tell a flight attendant about the shoulder hit because her “first reaction was to fight,” according to the affidavit. Officers told Walker-Williams that other people on the plane saw her pummel Hernandez, but did not see Hernandez hit her on the shoulder. Walker-Williams’ reply according to the affidavit was, “You do what you got to do.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault and harassment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

