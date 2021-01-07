Advertisement

UPDATE: Amber alert out of Long County canceled

Investigators say Genesis Sciandra Gutierrez-Harris (right) is in “extreme danger.” Leander...
Investigators say Genesis Sciandra Gutierrez-Harris (right) is in “extreme danger.” Leander Nathaniel Harris (left) has been identified as the abductor.(GBI)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Amber Alert out of Long County for a 7-month-old girl has been canceled. The GBI sent the update around 2:45 p.m.

Genesis Sciandra Gutierrez-Harris was found safe, the GBI says.

You can read WCTV’s original story on the Amber Alert below.

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl abducted out of Long County.

Investigators say Genesis Sciandra Gutierrez-Harris is in “extreme danger.” She was last seen in a white onesie with black and white polka dots and yellow bands. The girl is 24 inches tall, weighs about 17 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The GBI has identified the abductor as 23-year-old Leander Nathaniel Harris. Harris is a 5-foot-9 inch tall black man who weighs around 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He was wearing a brown or beige shirt.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling to Glennville in a white Chevrolet Equinox with a North Carolina license plate: HDR7823.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or the Long County Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118.

