Brooks County Fire Department responds to stray emu call

Wednesday afternoon, the Brooks County Fire Department was called to deal with a stray emu in...
Wednesday afternoon, the Brooks County Fire Department was called to deal with a stray emu in the area of Highway 133 and Studstill Road.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Brooks County Fire Department was called to deal with a stray emu in the area of Highway 133 and Studstill Road.

BCFD said that the animal presented a road hazard and needed to be claimed or the department would have to put it down.

The Brooks County Sheriffs Department has been dealing with an Emu in the area of Highway 133 and Studstill Road. He/she...

Posted by Brooks County Fire Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Within two hours, the emu was safely captured and is now headed to a new home.

The Emu has been captured! Thank you to Brooks County Sheriffs Deputies for keeping the public and animal safe. The Emu is in good hands and going to a new home. Mike Dewey

Posted by Brooks County Fire Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

