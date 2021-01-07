Brooks County Fire Department responds to stray emu call

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Brooks County Fire Department was called to deal with a stray emu in the area of Highway 133 and Studstill Road.

BCFD said that the animal presented a road hazard and needed to be claimed or the department would have to put it down.

Within two hours, the emu was safely captured and is now headed to a new home.

