Colquit County jailer arrested for bringing contraband to inmate

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday morning, the GBI Thomasville - Region 9 says it arrested a Colquitt County jailer following an investigation on information regarding contraband being brought to a Colquitt County Jail inmate.

25-year-old Amber Richter was arrested on charges of providing prohibited items to an inmate and violation of oath of office.

According to the release, on Monday, the GBI was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into information received by their investigators that a Colquitt County jailer was bringing contraband into a jail inmate.

Following the investigation, this information proved to be accurate and Richter was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

The case is still active, but when completed, will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

