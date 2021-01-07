Advertisement

Decatur County deputies offering reward to find suspect who fired shots

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a suspect who fired two shots in the driveway of the South Georgia RV Center in Bainbridge on Sunday.(Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a suspect who fired two shots in the driveway of the South Georgia RV Center in Bainbridge on Sunday.

According to deputies, the suspect fired the 9mm rounds around 8 p.m. at the RV Center, which is located at 2505 Dothan Rd. One of the rounds was fired toward a residential area. Deputies posted the video to Facebook.

Posted by Wiley Griffin on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Deputies are offering a $200 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have information for deputies, reach out to Investigator Adam Mobley at 229-400-8011 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at 229-400-8004.

