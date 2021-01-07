FAMU sets up required COVID-19 testing schedule for students as classes resume

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The bustle is back on local campuses as spring classes began Wednesday.

As students return, FAMUis picking up its COVID-19 protocol.

Starting this semester, all residents and students taking in-person classes will be required to test for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Once they get back, they will be put on a bi-weekly testing schedule.

School staff say this measure.. is a reponse to rising positive cases in our area.

FAMU Pandemic Response Task Force Chair, Rica Calhoun, said, “That was a key factor in how we’re choosing to respond. In addition to the fact that we are experiencing, or anticipating experiencing, a heightened campus density here on campus. So we’ll have more students, we’ll have more faculty, staff and visitors.”

Both FAMU and FSU will remain with all virtual classes through January 18. before in-person classes resume.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.