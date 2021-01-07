Farm Share giving away food in Tallahassee and Midway on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Food nonprofit Farm Share will distribute food to Floridians who need it in Tallahassee and Midway on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

The press release says people who come to the giveaway will get fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will be drive-thru only because of coronavirus. Attendees must wear a mask and come in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The food distribution in Tallahassee starts at 9 a.m. until supplies last at Kingdom Life, which is located at 324 N Adams St.

In Midway, the food distribution at The Excellence Church, located at 6 Martin Luther King Blvd., starts at 11 a.m. until supplies last.

Farm Share says there are more than 3.4 million families in Florida suffering from food insecurity. The nonprofit works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to “aesthetic imperfections.”

In 2020 alone, Farm Share gave away more than 104 million pounds of food and served 86 million meals to Floridians.

