Former Thomasville QB Bobo named offensive coordinator at Auburn

South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo walks questions an official during the first half...
South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo walks questions an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Missouri won 17-10. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(sean rayford | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WCTV) - Former Thomasville Bulldogs quarterback Mike Bobo has been named the newest offensive coordinator at Auburn University.

Bobo will serve as the first OC under new Tigers head coach, Bryan Harsin.

While wearing the red and gold at Thomasville, Bobo garnered the 1993 Georgia Player of the Year by both the USA Today and Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He threw for 2,477 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior year with the Bulldogs, totaling 5,167 yards and 42 passing touchdowns while adding 15 rushing scores.

Bobo comes to the Plains after serving one year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. This past season, the Gamecocks finished 10th in the SEC in yards per game (355.1) and points per game (23.5). After the firing of SC head coach Will Muschamp, Bobo took over as interim head coach, going 0-3.

Before leading the Gamecock offense, Bobo spent five seasons as head coach at Colorado State, going 28-35 overall and 20-20 in conference play and took the Rams to three-straight bowl games. CSU finished tied for second in the Mountain West Conference twice during his tenure.

Prior to his time at CSU, Bobo spent from 2001-2014 on staff at Georgia, where he served as QB coach and was named the offensive coordinator in 2007.

Bobo joins an Auburn program that lost four of its last five games, including a 35-19 loss to Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl, and takes the reins of a Tigers offense that ranked ninth in the SEC in both yards per game (382.8) and points per game (25.1).

