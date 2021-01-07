FSU College of Education launches online master’s program in athletic coaching

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University College of Education announced Tuesday that come summer 2021, it will offer an online master’s program in athletic coaching.

As the only graduate degree of its kind in the state, the program was designed “by coaches, for coaches.”

As part of the school’s Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching, the primary goal of the program is to fill an educational gap in the athletic coaching profession. The athletic coaching program allows an educational platform that caters to those who wish to become coaches and those already in coaching positions.

Courses in the program focuses on topics such as sport and exercise psychology for coaches, research in coaching, ethics in coaching coaching for human performance.

Applications to be accepted into the new program are currently being accepted for the summer and fall 2021 terms.

