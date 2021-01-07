Funeral arrangements made for Gadsden County deputy Brian Faison

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has released details for the funeral of deputy Brian Faison.

The viewing will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Bradwell’s Memorial Mortuary.

Faison’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bradwell’s Memorial Mortuary.

The mortuary is located at 18300 Blue Star Highway in Quincy. The burial will be at the St. Paul Cemetery in Gretna, the sheriff’s office says.

Any law enforcement agency that is participating in the professional is asked to notify GCSO at 850-627-9233. Law enforcement vehicles will meet at the GCSO front parking lot at noon Friday.

Faison died from COVID-19 on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was 51 years old and served the community for 26 years. This is the second member of GCSO to die from coronavirus.

The sheriff’s office’s receptionist, Severia Franklin, died from the virus in August 2020. She was 71 years old.

