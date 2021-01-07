Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office sets up special memorial to honor fallen deputy

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County sheriff’s Office has set up a memorial honoring the late Deputy Brian Faison.

Faison died over the weekend from complications related to COVID-19.

WCTV spoke with the GCSO Thursday, who said he was a deputy amongst deputies and truly took his honor and responsibility to serve others to a whole new level.

That’s why they put up a special memorial outside the Gadsden County Courthouse in downtown Quincy.

The Sheriff’s Office said that this is a way for the community to remember him. and pay their respects..

Lieutenant Anglie Hightower said, “He was more than just a regular deputy or police officer, he went above and beyond. His rapport with the community is probably one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.”

the sheriff’s office says they also have a signing guest book for those who want to leave a few words..

The vehicle will be on site until his service Friday, and the funeral services will be Thursday.

