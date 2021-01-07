Advertisement

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office sets up special memorial to honor fallen deputy

The Gadsden County sheriff’s Office has set up a memorial honoring the late Deputy Brian Faison.
The Gadsden County sheriff’s Office has set up a memorial honoring the late Deputy Brian Faison.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County sheriff’s Office has set up a memorial honoring the late Deputy Brian Faison.

Faison died over the weekend from complications related to COVID-19.

WCTV spoke with the GCSO Thursday, who said he was a deputy amongst deputies and truly took his honor and responsibility to serve others to a whole new level.

That’s why they put up a special memorial outside the Gadsden County Courthouse in downtown Quincy.

The Sheriff’s Office said that this is a way for the community to remember him. and pay their respects..

Lieutenant Anglie Hightower said, “He was more than just a regular deputy or police officer, he went above and beyond. His rapport with the community is probably one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.”

the sheriff’s office says they also have a signing guest book for those who want to leave a few words..

The vehicle will be on site until his service Friday, and the funeral services will be Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Krystal Tillman‘s children, 5-years-old and 8-years-old were glued to the TV Wednesday...
‘It’s important to have open and honest conversations’: Local adolescent therapist on talking to children about riots
Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee