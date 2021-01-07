WATCH: A barrage of bullets during New Year’s celebration in Cairo, GA

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - A shocking video out of Cairo, Georgia, is now circulating on social media and has prompted a state investigation.

The video shows people firing dozens of shots into the air using semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

Investigators say this incident happened on New Year’s Eve.

The video also shows what appears to be a Grady County sheriff’s deputy leaving the scene as people continue to fire off rounds.

In the cell phone video circulating on social media, you can see about four different people firing shots into the air in Cairo on New Years Day.

About 20 seconds into the video, what appears to be a GCSO deputy is seen getting into his vehicle and pulling away as the group continues firing into the sky.

You can also hear and see the person taking the video threatening the sheriff deputy as they aim a gun at his vehicle.

A few seconds later, the video shows one person running back toward the camera after igniting some sort of small firework or explosive outside of a home.

There are no reported injuries; however, the next day, CPD responded to a home where a bullet had come through the ceiling before landing on the couch.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear who the individuals are in the video whether they are minors or adults. It’s also unclear if they face charges.

CPD and the GCSO declined to comment on this incident, telling WCTV that the investigation is being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

WCTV also reached out to the GBI for comment, and they told us this is an active investigation and they are not able to release any details at this time.

