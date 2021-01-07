Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler concedes to Reverend Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) announced that she has conceded to Reverend Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate Runoff.

Sen. Loeffler posted a video announcement to her social accounts and thanked Georgians for their support.

“While my heart breaks at not being able to continue to serve Georgia and America, I’m tremendously proud of all we achieved together,” she said.

“Rest assured the fight to advance the American dream is far from over, the fight to protect conservative values is far from over, and the fight against socialism and the radical agenda of the left is very far from over,” Sen. Loeffler added.

Sen. Loeffler was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp when the seat was vacated by Johnny Isakson in 2020.

Warnock will be sworn in later this month and serve in his position until 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.