Gov. DeSantis on storming of U.S. Capitol: ‘Totally unacceptable’

BRADENTON, Fla (WCTV) - Florida’s governor called the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday “totally unacceptable.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the violence during a morning press conference at a COVID-19 vaccine testing site in Bradenton.

“It was totally unacceptable and those folks need to be held accountable,” DeSantis said. “It doesn’t matter what banner you’re flying under, the violence is wrong, the rioting and the disorder is wrong, and we’re not going to tolerate it in Florida.”

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Bradenton. Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, January 7, 2021

DeSantis said he hopes what happened in the nation’s capital Wednesday will boost support for legislation he proposed in September to strengthen penalties for protesters engaging in violence and damaging property.

“I 100% support people’s right to get together and protest and say what’s on their minds, but the minute that crosses over, I think there needs to be penalties,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis previously proposed sweeping changes, including making it a felony to topple monuments or obstruct roadways during a protest, as well as requiring mandatory jail sentences for those accused of striking officers during protests.

The proposal came on the heels of Black Lives Matter protests in Tallahassee and across the country. Many activists and civil rights groups spoke out against the proposal at the time, calling it a threat to free speech.

