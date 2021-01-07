Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis on storming of U.S. Capitol: ‘Totally unacceptable’

DeSantis said he hopes what happened in the nation’s capital Wednesday will boost support for...
DeSantis said he hopes what happened in the nation’s capital Wednesday will boost support for legislation he proposed in September to strengthen penalties for protesters engaging in violence and damaging property.(John Raoux | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla (WCTV) - Florida’s governor called the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday “totally unacceptable.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the violence during a morning press conference at a COVID-19 vaccine testing site in Bradenton.

“It was totally unacceptable and those folks need to be held accountable,” DeSantis said. “It doesn’t matter what banner you’re flying under, the violence is wrong, the rioting and the disorder is wrong, and we’re not going to tolerate it in Florida.”

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Bradenton.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, January 7, 2021

DeSantis said he hopes what happened in the nation’s capital Wednesday will boost support for legislation he proposed in September to strengthen penalties for protesters engaging in violence and damaging property.

“I 100% support people’s right to get together and protest and say what’s on their minds, but the minute that crosses over, I think there needs to be penalties,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis previously proposed sweeping changes, including making it a felony to topple monuments or obstruct roadways during a protest, as well as requiring mandatory jail sentences for those accused of striking officers during protests.

The proposal came on the heels of Black Lives Matter protests in Tallahassee and across the country. Many activists and civil rights groups spoke out against the proposal at the time, calling it a threat to free speech.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Krystal Tillman‘s children, 5-years-old and 8-years-old were glued to the TV Wednesday...
‘It’s important to have open and honest conversations’: Local adolescent therapist on talking to children about riots
Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee