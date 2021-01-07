Advertisement

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee