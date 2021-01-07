Advertisement

JCSO fugitive investigation results in drug bust, seizure of $26K in cash

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force say they made an arrest following a fugitive investigation.

24-year-old Jarrien A’vion Dudley was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, possession of a controlled substance - MDMA, possession of a controlled substance - hydrocodone, possession of a controlled substance - oxycodone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2cts) and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Dudley is a known associate of the fugitive, Ja’Drian Gilbert, who remains at large. During the course of the fugitive investigation, contact was made with Dudley at a residence in the Cypress community.

Upon making contact with Dudley, he granted JCSO Task Force members consent to enter his residence in an effort to locate Gilbert.

According to the press release, multiple items consistent with the sale, packaging and/or distribution of illegal narcotics were located in plain view.

Dudley was known to be on felony probation and was arrested.

As a result, a search warrant was obtained to further search the residence for additional narcotics.

Following the search, quantities of Marijuana, MDMA, Cocaine and prescription medications packaged for sale were found.

Additionally, two firearms were located and approximately $26,258, suspected to be the proceeds of the sales of illegal narcotics, were seized.

