LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a vote on Tuesday afternoon, deputies at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office decided to create a union for collective bargaining.

118 of 200 total ballots were returned for the vote; the tally was 65 in favor, 53 against.

Deputy Sheriffs in Florida were granted the right to collectively bargain in 2003; this is the first time the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has voted on the issue.

“There was a majority of the deputies that really love LCSO and really care about that organization, and they want to have more of a roll in how it’s changing, and the progress that it’s making,” explained Florida PBA Executive Director Matt Puckett. “As far as individual concerns, I think that that’s probably something that we need to wait and see what comes forward and what’s put forward. I don’t think anybody should look at this as, these are disgruntled employees, because I don’t think it is at all.”

The bargaining unit will only be for the deputies, not corrections officers or the supervisory unit of the Sheriff’s Office.

As of now, the plan is for the Sheriff’s Deputies’ unit to exist separately from the current Big Bend PBA, which has TPD, FSU, and FAMU PD membership.

“The PBA believes that the best way to move forward with that and we think in consultation with the Big Bend and in consultation with the deputies, is to create them separately and have it be a stand alone,” said Puckett. “I hope that the public understands that this isn’t a reflection of any problem within the Sheriff’s Department. This is just deputies exercising the right that they’ve had since 2003. And what I would really like the public to understand is that these deputies really love this agency and they’re just taking a larger ownership role in that.”

Sheriff Walt McNeil says he embraces the union moving forward.

“I think given the time in our world, the things that are taking place, I think the deputies sought to ensure that they have every protection they can possible have, and this moves them towards making that a reality,” Sheriff McNeil said. “As I have always said, I support everything that our deputies want to do, and it’s my job to facilitate those processes and hopefully we did that in this circumstance.”

The Sheriff says he’s ready to get to work with the deputies.

“We will sit down with the PBA leadership; they are arranging themselves right now, figuring out who’s going to be the President, and those sort of things. That will probably take a month or so, maybe three, until they can get all organized themselves. And at some point we’ll set up a management group here at the Sheriff’s Office that will represent me. And then we’ll sit down and have discussions; I think the major issue here probably will be salaries.”

