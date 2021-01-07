Liberty County Sheriff’s Office swears in new sheriff

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, a new sheriff was sworn into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Buddy Money was newly-elected and sworn in by Liberty County’s Judge Kenneth Hosford Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Money was elected as LCSO’s new sheriff in the most recent election following a campaign highlighting his decades of experience in law enforcement and focus on safety in the city of Bristol.

LCSO posted about the event on Facebook.

