Liberty County Sheriff’s Office swears in new sheriff

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, a new sheriff was sworn into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Buddy Money was newly-elected and sworn in by Liberty County’s Judge Kenneth Hosford Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Money was elected as LCSO’s new sheriff in the most recent election following a campaign highlighting his decades of experience in law enforcement and focus on safety in the city of Bristol.

LCSO posted about the event on Facebook.

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

