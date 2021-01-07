Lowndes County voters celebrate historic election of Reverend Raphael Warnock

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The number of people who came out to vote in the Georgia General Election Runoff Races was not the only historic thing about these elections.

A win for democratic candidate, Reverend Raphael Warnock now means he’s the state’s first black senator.

Warnock has now put the Senate Majority within the democratic party’s reach.

That’s an achievement several local organizations in Valdosta pushed for most of the year.

Organizations like Black Voters Matter organized multiple community events leading up to the polls, including one on Election Day.

With each gathering, one message was spread: please get out and vote.

The pastor of an Atlanta church once led by Martin Luther King Jr. is now leaving his own mark in history as Georgia’s first black senator.

”He seems to be really sincere and passionate, and I love his faith,” Regional organizer of Black Voters Matter, Melinee Calhoun said. ”We feel accomplished. We feel, you know, like the mission, the purpose has been fulfilled.”

Following a record-high turnout in Lowndes County Tuesday, the Associated Press declared Warnock the state’s winner Wednesday morning in his race against republican incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, for her U.S. Senate seat.

Lowndes County resident, DJ Davis, served as a poll worker during both the General Election and the Runoff. He said about 1400 voters came through at his precinct Tuesday.

Davis explained, “I didn’t vote for Pastor Warnock because he was a man of faith or because he was a black man, I voted for Warnock because of his views and his values.”.

In Lowndes County, about 39,000 ballots were cast in this race.

