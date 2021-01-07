Advertisement

Presidential election result protesters, counter-protesters, peacefully protest at Florida State Capitol

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the Florida State Capitol, dozens of Trump supporters gathered for a protest in wake of the D.C. rally.

Emotions were high Wednesday as almost 100 protesters gathered to show support for President Donald Trump.

Counter-protesters said the people have spoken, and Biden won the election.

Heike Seiltgen received her U.S. citizenship in the summer of 2020 after 30 years, and told WCTV why she decided to protest Wednesday.

“It’s the land of opportunities and this country gave me so many opportunities and so much freedom that I can only dream of,” Seiltgen explained.

Another protester said she never paid attention to politics, but wanted to stand up Wednesday.

“Because I’ve never been in politics before, this is the first time that I open my eyes and let me see what’s going on in this country,” said Mervat Harry.

Counter-protesters that showed up said the protesters are being hypocritical.

“I don’t know, just seeing people that say that they want to support the Constitution, and then go completely against it and what our democracy stands for is insane to me,” said Craig Gaver.

Counter-protesters said they believe it’s time for people to accept the election is over.

“We won the election, just like you did in 2016, and just accept the results. You can’t preach that you’re innocent until proven guilty and then leave things with zero evidence,” Gaver added.

But, while emotions were intense, both sides protested peacefully.

“Most rallies that I’ve been to have been peaceful, respectful and actually there’s kind of like a sense of camaraderie and patriotism,” said Beatriz Macià.

Many protesters said they will continue to support President Trump.

“I love freedom, the Constitution, everything in this country stands for and I love our president, Donald J. Trump,” Macià added.

Those protesting the results of the Presidential Election told WCTV that they plan to be back at the Old Capitol building again Saturday at noon.

