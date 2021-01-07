Advertisement

Scottie Barnes Named To Midseason Woooden Award List

FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida
FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella | Flordia State Athletics)
By Chris Nee
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes, who leads the Seminoles in assists and who is second in scoring, has been named to the Midseason Top-25 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award and All-American Team.

Barnes averages 11.1 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists for Florida State.

Barnes is one of only four freshmen from around the nation and one of only five players from the ACC on the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 list.

He is the only freshman from the ACC on the list which includes senior Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), senior Sam Hauser (Virginia), sophomore Matthew Hurt (Duke) and senior Carlik Jones (Louisville).

In addition to being a top candidate for the Wooden Award and Wooden All-American Team, Barnes is also a candidate for the Naismith (top national player) and the Bob Cousy Award (nation’s top point guard).

For more information on the Wooden Award preseason watch list, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida
ACC postpones FSU’s game at Pitt Saturday due to COVID-19
Seminole outfielder Martin named to Perfect Game preseason All-American Third Team
South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo walks questions an official during the first half...
Former Thomasville QB Bobo named offensive coordinator at Auburn
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
Seminoles garner Top 25 ranking in Perfect Game preseason poll