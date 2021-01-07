Scottie Barnes Named To Midseason Woooden Award List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes, who leads the Seminoles in assists and who is second in scoring, has been named to the Midseason Top-25 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award and All-American Team.

Barnes averages 11.1 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists for Florida State.

Barnes is one of only four freshmen from around the nation and one of only five players from the ACC on the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 list.

He is the only freshman from the ACC on the list which includes senior Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), senior Sam Hauser (Virginia), sophomore Matthew Hurt (Duke) and senior Carlik Jones (Louisville).

In addition to being a top candidate for the Wooden Award and Wooden All-American Team, Barnes is also a candidate for the Naismith (top national player) and the Bob Cousy Award (nation’s top point guard).

