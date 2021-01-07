Seminole outfielder Martin named to Perfect Game preseason All-American Third Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State junior outfielder Robby Martin has been named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-American Third Team ahead of the upcoming 2021 campaign.

Martin is one of five ACC players to be named to the Third Team, and is joined by outfielders Parker Chavers (Coastal Carolina) and Levi Usher (Louisville).

In the abbreviated 2020 season, Martin played in 17 games and hit .324/.439/.412, scored 10 runs and logged his first career triple and knocked in 14 runs.

Across 80 career games in the garnet and gold, Martin has slashed .317/.408/.412, scored 44 runs, totaled 22 extra base hits, hit four home runs and driven in 68.

Martin was also recognized by Perfect Game on the 2019 All-American Freshman Second Team. He also garnered an All-American Freshman selection by Collegiate Baseball.

On Wednesday, Prefect Game unveiled their preseason Top 25, with the Seminoles coming in at #21.

To view Perfect Game’s full list of all three preseason All-American teams, click here.

