‘Taking the virus seriously’: FAMU offering on-campus students PPE kits

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday and Thursday, FAMU will be handing out PPE kits to all students living on campus.

They’re filled with masks, hand sanitizer and information from the CDC on COVID-19 safety.

The university is making these available to every student.

Staff said they’re meant to encourage students to continue taking this virus seriously.

DM/Logistics Coordinator, Brian Lucas, said, “Make sure our students have the resources that are available to stay safe on campus. Make sure they have all the information they need, as well as trying to make sure that they keep each other. They spread the word and make sure that each other do what is necessary.”

The masks will be available for pick up again Thursday at the Lawson Center until 2 p.m.

