Tallahassee leaders share statements on D.C. protests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amid protests in at the United States Capitol in D.C. Wednesday, local leaders in Tallahassee have issued statements regarding the day’s events.

Mayor John Dailey Tweeted several statements, “horrified” by the events at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday:

I am horrified at what we’re seeing at the U.S. Capitol today. This is an attack on our democracy. In this country we respect the outcomes of our free & fair elections and honor the peaceful transfer of power. — Mayor John E. Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) January 6, 2021

FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson also took to social media to share encouragement with FAMU students, faculty, staff and alumni.

As we all witness the events happening in our nation's Capital, FAMU encourages our students, faculty, staff and alumni to remain safe and keep their faith in the American dream. We are prayerful for peace in our nation and the well-being of our elected leaders and their staff. — Larry Robinson (@LRobinsonFAMU) January 6, 2021

Florida State University President, John Thrasher, sent a statement out Thursday, saying:

Like everyone, I was shocked and deeply disturbed to watch yesterday’s events unfold in our nation’s capital. I strongly condemn this abhorrent display of violence and lawlessness, and as an institution of higher education, we have a responsibility to speak out against it. America deserves better.

At Florida State University, we reaffirm our commitment to freedom of expression as a constitutional right and encourage civil dialogue and respectful political engagement. Free speech and peaceful demonstration are central to this country’s DNA. But these exchanges should never lead to violence, and we must protect the principles this country was founded on and the institutions that represent our democracy.

FSU’s Center for Leadership and Social Change is planning to hold listening sessions and other opportunities for faculty and students to have constructive dialogue. Our new nonpartisan Institute of Politics is also planning a speaker series and other events to promote civil political discourse. You will be hearing more about these events and other resources in the coming days.

Despite yesterday’s events, I have faith in the strength and resilience of our democracy. I call on all of us to support the peaceful transition of power, end the polarization that is dividing our country and work together to build a more unified America.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.