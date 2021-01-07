Advertisement

TCSO arrests man in connection with December 31 death of 2-year-old child

Wednesday, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Region 9 GBI Office says they made a...
Wednesday, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Region 9 GBI Office says they made a arrest in connection to the Dec. 31 death of a small child.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Region 9 GBI Office says they made a arrest in connection to the Dec. 31 death of a small child.

24-year-old Kimaon Collins was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children 1st degree.

The Boston Police Department and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl on Dec. 31, 2020.

The child was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

An autopsy was then performed Saturday by the GBI Crime Lab, and the death was found to be caused by multiple injuries to the child.

TCSO the Region 9 GBI Office say they interviewed Collins and he admitted to causing the injuries to the child.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Krystal Tillman‘s children, 5-years-old and 8-years-old were glued to the TV Wednesday...
‘It’s important to have open and honest conversations’: Local adolescent therapist on talking to children about riots
Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee