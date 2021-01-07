TCSO arrests man in connection with December 31 death of 2-year-old child

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Region 9 GBI Office says they made a arrest in connection to the Dec. 31 death of a small child.

24-year-old Kimaon Collins was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children 1st degree.

The Boston Police Department and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl on Dec. 31, 2020.

The child was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

An autopsy was then performed Saturday by the GBI Crime Lab, and the death was found to be caused by multiple injuries to the child.

TCSO the Region 9 GBI Office say they interviewed Collins and he admitted to causing the injuries to the child.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.