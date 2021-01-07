Advertisement

The search continues for a man suspected of drowning in the Apalachicola River

FWC and the Wewa Search and Rescue team are helping with recovery efforts.
FWC and the Wewa Search and Rescue team are helping with recovery efforts.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seventy-six-year-old William “Bill” Davis Jr. was spending time on his houseboat on the Apalachicola river Monday when his smaller boat began to float away.

Officials say he jumped into the water to try and retrieve it.

“His wife actually witnessed that portion of it. He got to the boat, was unable to actually lift himself up in it,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison. “He struggled for a while and then went out of sight from her there.”

Since then, the search has now turned to a recovery effort.

Friends and family have been at Listers Landing in Dalkeith non-stop, day and night. Everyone in this community has gathered around and rallied together to help in the search for William Davis.

“Mr. Bill was such a part of this community. He would’ve been standing right beside us right now in the search for a drowning victim,” said Harrison.

Friends and family say Davis was loved by everyone. He was a part of the search and rescue team and the Fire Chief at the Dalkeith Volunteer Fire Department.

“He was just a servant, willing to help people at any time,” said Harrison. “That’s why there’s such an outpouring of people willing to come out to help him out.”

A family member told us the family is just looking for closure.

Gulf County Sheriff’s officials say they’ll continue the search efforts as long as they can.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Krystal Tillman‘s children, 5-years-old and 8-years-old were glued to the TV Wednesday...
‘It’s important to have open and honest conversations’: Local adolescent therapist on talking to children about riots
Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee