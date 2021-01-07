Twitter removes Trump tweets, locks account for 12 hours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Twitter has announced they have removed three tweets sent from President Donald Trump’s personal account and his account will be locked for 12 hours.

The organization says any further violation of Twitter’s rules, including “Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies”, will “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe.

https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

