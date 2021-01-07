Twitter removes Trump tweets, locks account for 12 hours
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Twitter has announced they have removed three tweets sent from President Donald Trump’s personal account and his account will be locked for 12 hours.
The organization says any further violation of Twitter’s rules, including “Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies”, will “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”
