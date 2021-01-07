UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recovers AR-15 stolen from deputy’s car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has recovered an AR-15 that was stolen from a deputy’s car over the weekend.

According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the gun was recovered Wednesday night in Wakulla. The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, and it is unclear at this point if he’ll be charged as an adult for the crime.

The suspect has yet to be arrested, but Sheriff Smith says they’ll have him in custody soon. The sheriff also called on the suspect to turn himself in.

Earlier in the week, the Smith said an FCSO Patrol deputy left his vehicle unlocked when the AR-15 was stolen. Sheriff Smith clarified that the deputy’s handgun was never stolen, as it remained in the vehicle.

The sheriff says the deputy will be facing punishment.

