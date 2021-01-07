Advertisement

UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recovers AR-15 stolen from deputy’s car

According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the gun was recovered Wednesday night in Wakulla.
According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the gun was recovered Wednesday night in Wakulla.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has recovered an AR-15 that was stolen from a deputy’s car over the weekend.

According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the gun was recovered Wednesday night in Wakulla. The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, and it is unclear at this point if he’ll be charged as an adult for the crime.

The suspect has yet to be arrested, but Sheriff Smith says they’ll have him in custody soon. The sheriff also called on the suspect to turn himself in.

Earlier in the week, the Smith said an FCSO Patrol deputy left his vehicle unlocked when the AR-15 was stolen. Sheriff Smith clarified that the deputy’s handgun was never stolen, as it remained in the vehicle.

The sheriff says the deputy will be facing punishment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s capitol, about 50 protestors have also taken to the...
Protesters take to Florida capitol amidst demonstrations in nation’s capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 6, 2020
Raphael Warnock
Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Krystal Tillman‘s children, 5-years-old and 8-years-old were glued to the TV Wednesday...
‘It’s important to have open and honest conversations’: Local adolescent therapist on talking to children about riots
Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians...
Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
LCSO deputies vote to create a union for collective bargaining
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee
First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee