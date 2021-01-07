Valdosta police arrest stabbing suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Lowndes County 911 got a call that someone was being assaulted in the 2800 block of Caldwell Drive.

Officers of the Valdosta Police Department arrived to see Xyzavier Matchett, 37, arguing with a woman, while holding a large butcher knife. The officer told him to drop the knife, but Matchett refused.

The officer then tased Matchett, and that made him drop the knife. Matchett was taken into custody by VPD.

Officers checked on the 54-year-old woman, who is related to Matchett, bleeding profusely from her face. Officers immediately provided first aid. Then Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The victim told VPD that Matchett had physically assaulted her, and held a knife to her throat.

Matchett is in the Lowndes County Jail, on felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges, along with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

“We are so thankful that the citizen called 911 to report this incident. I am proud of the response from our officer who arrived on the scene quickly, controlled the offender, and prevented any further assault from occurring,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

