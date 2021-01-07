VFD responds to structure fire, 2 people displaced, 1 canine rescued

VALDOSTA, Ga - Wednesday afternoon, the Valdosta Fire Department say it responded to a structure fire at a two-story, multi-family unit at Sheridan Place.

Around 12:13, the fire was reported by a nearby resident, and TFD crews arrive on scene to find smoke coming out of the front door and roof gable.

The fire was extinguished in less than two minutes, according to VFD.

No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced and one canine was rescued and released to its owner.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.