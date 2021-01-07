‘We need love peace and unity among us’: Gadsden County faith leaders hold weekly community prayer

GADSDEN COUNTY,, Fla. (WCTV) - Uniting Gadsden County through song and prayer was the scene outside of Havana City Hall Thursday morning as faith leaders gathered to pray for unity.

The group prayed for the nation and government leaders.

For about a year now, this group has been getting together every Thursday morning outside of City Hall to pray for the community and for the country, but when it all started, before a global pandemic, and especially after last night’s events in D.C., they had no idea how much it was needed.

“Every community, every city, every state would start to praying every where,” Pastor Jimmy Salter of Greater Faith Temple Church of Christ, said.

Salter began organizing the community prayer almost a year ago, and every week, the group is there.

But this week, unity has a new meaning.

“Pray for our nation, pray for our leaders. I don’t care if you’re for them or against them, I don’t care. We pray for our leaders,” Salter explained.

Thursday, local faith leaders called for peace and unity for political leaders here and across the nation, just one day after riots in D.C.

Their message, they said, is needed now more than ever.

“Because we need love peace and unity among us. We don’t have that, that’s one of the major problems, and our elected officials need to be accountable for every action, and the truth and honesty, because we trust them,” Salter said.

The group is hoping that their message hits home and inspires.

Even in the rain, this group continues to meet and they’ll be back next Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.