2 dead after house fire in Taylor County

Investigators are not releasing the names nor any other details on the two people who died.
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have died after a house fire early Friday in Taylor County.

Taylor County Fire Rescue says the fire at a home on Bernard Johnson Road was called in at about 6:40 a.m. Crews responding to the scene found the fire at the back of the house. Firefighters searched the house and found the two victims inside.

Investigators are not releasing the names nor any other details on the two people who died.

The Florida State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when there is a loss of life.

Taylor County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Cassel says at this point it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

