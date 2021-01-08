Advertisement

2020 ties for warmest year on record

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Wakulla County
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
At least 2 Floridians charged in US Capitol breach
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tennessee...
LCSO investigating theft at Walmart on Tennessee Street, asking public to help identify suspect
According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Jhada Peterson was the victim in a New Year's Eve...
“I’m a hurting mother:” Mother of two-year-old killed in Thomas County on New Year’s Eve reflects on death of child
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
The season of giving hasn’t ended in Havana!
Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach holds after-holiday giveaway in Havana
The City of Valdosta Public Works Department say it recently purchased a new piece of equipment...
‘Always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions’: Valdosta Public Works purchases new leaf vacuum truck
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $20 million was awarded to 37 Florida...
Wakulla County receives $150K resiliency plan award through Rebuild Florida program