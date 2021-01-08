Andy’s Wings & Things celebrates reopening after fire destroys original building

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One Valdosta restaurant has reopened after being destroyed by a fire.

Andy’s has been a a soul food staple in the community for 30 years.

After the fire, the owner started a Go Fund Me, which raised about $1600.

The restaurant now reopened in a new location.

Andy’s Wings and Things owner, Andy Mcrae, said, “Everything you worked for 25 years, it just blows up in smoke like that in one day, you know… we go and continue doing better and better. that’s what we, that’s what we have to do, try to make this place better than the other place.”

Right now, the fire remains under investigation.

how-ever..the valdosta fire department is dealing with it as an “arson”..due to evidence found at the scene.

once again..they want you to look at this video..taken by a by-stander that night.

if you have any information..call the number you see on your screen.

a 10-thousand dollar reward is being offered.

