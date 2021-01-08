Advertisement

David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Senate runoff

From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue(WRDW)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - David Perdue has conceded to Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s runoff race for its U.S. Senate seat, according to a press release from Perdue’s office.

This comes two days after the Associated Press projected Ossoff as the winner of the race. The vote count as of 2:50 p.m. Friday indicates Ossoff collected 2,252,548 votes, while Perdue had 2,207,552 ballots cast in his favor.

With those numbers, Ossoff is a full percentage point above Perdue, meaning the race isn’t close enough for a recount.

Perdue released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians. “Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Wakulla County
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
At least 2 Floridians charged in US Capitol breach
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tennessee...
LCSO investigating theft at Walmart on Tennessee Street, asking public to help identify suspect
According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Jhada Peterson was the victim in a New Year's Eve...
“I’m a hurting mother:” Mother of two-year-old killed in Thomas County on New Year’s Eve reflects on death of child
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

Latest News

The season of giving hasn’t ended in Havana!
Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach holds after-holiday giveaway in Havana
The City of Valdosta Public Works Department say it recently purchased a new piece of equipment...
‘Always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions’: Valdosta Public Works purchases new leaf vacuum truck
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $20 million was awarded to 37 Florida...
Wakulla County receives $150K resiliency plan award through Rebuild Florida program
Friday, Florida Chief Financial Office and Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, called for stepping up...
CFO, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Florida firefighters ready to step up for COVID vaccine distribution
The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish