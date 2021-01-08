David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Senate runoff

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - David Perdue has conceded to Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s runoff race for its U.S. Senate seat, according to a press release from Perdue’s office.

This comes two days after the Associated Press projected Ossoff as the winner of the race. The vote count as of 2:50 p.m. Friday indicates Ossoff collected 2,252,548 votes, while Perdue had 2,207,552 ballots cast in his favor.

With those numbers, Ossoff is a full percentage point above Perdue, meaning the race isn’t close enough for a recount.

Perdue released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians. “Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”

