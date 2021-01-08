Advertisement

Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A house fire claimed two lives early Friday morning along a rural road just outside Perry.

The state Fire Marshall’s office is now investigating. Authorities are still trying to work out the cause of the fire, but a large family is now grieving the unthinkable.

The call came in around 6:40 a.m. Friday morning. Fire crews arrived to the home off of Bernard Johnson Road.

The family said the victims were both boys, ages four and seventeen. A large gathering of family members was still on scene this afternoon.

Most were too shaken to talk to WCTV on camera, but the boys’ grandmother said she was at work when it happened.

Taylor County Fire Rescue says the fire came from the back of the home.

Firefighters found both victims inside.

The family said the 17-year-old was living with autism and attended Gretchen Everhart School in Tallahassee.

WCTV talked to the school’s principal, who shared the awful way they found out about what happened.

Principal Jane Floyd Bullen said, “The bus actually drove up on the scene, as it was happening, I believe, because the bus staff knows the family, saw the grandmother and asked about...and the grandmother told them had passed in the fire.”

The family asked not to share the names or pictures of the boys who passed away, but said the Gretchen Everhart school community is a special one.

The grandmother said they’ll all need each other to be a support network.

