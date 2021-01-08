FCSO, FDLE, CPD continue investigation into drive-by shooting at Carabelle mayor’s house

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In Franklin county, local authorities are looking for a suspect that shot into Carabelle Mayor Brenda la Paz’s home Tuesday night.

Nobody was injured during the shooting, but the community is a little shaken up by the events.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, from a truck, shot into mayor la Paz’s home in a drive-by Tuesday night.

FCSO has joined FDLE and the Carabelle Police Department in the investigation, and say the mayor and her husband were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Franklin County Sheriff, A.V. Smith, told WCTV that gun violence doesn’t happen often in Franklin County, so when it does, they take it very seriously.

“It happened to be the mayor, but it could’ve been anybody. We don’t want anybody’s house being shot into, and that’s pretty serious business right there, because you could lose a life or have permanent injury, so that’s no good,” said Smith.

Smith said there is no indication that the mayor was targeted, but they will continue their investigation and there is a cash reward for anyone that finds information leading to the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.