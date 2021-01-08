Advertisement

First private COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new COVID-19 testing facility has opened its doors in Tallahassee.

CDR Health is providing PCR, antibody and antigen testing with rapid results.

Prices range from $35 to $135 dollars.

The CEO of CDR Health said they hope to provide another option for testing without the long wait times.

“As we get into the winter season and we’re experiencing all the increased testing and long lines at the testing sites, we really wanted to be an additional resource for the community to have an outlet to come get tested that’s fast and convenient. we have no wait times, there is no appointments necessary,” said CDR Health CEO, Tina Vidal-Duart.

CDR Health is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are offering free antigen testing for its first 100 patients and 25 percent off testing through the rest of the month.

