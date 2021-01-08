Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning Floridians about COVID-19 vaccine scams involving charging for vaccine appointments.

The consumer alert said that scammers are using Eventbrite “to pose as county health departments and take or attempt to take payments in exchange for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”

“Currently, Consumer Protection investigators and criminal prosecutors in my office are aggressively pursuing reports of scammers taking money in exchange for phony COVID-19 vaccine reservations. If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact my office so we can end this fraud and help protect those seeking vaccinations,” Moody said.

To help manage appointment scheduling, several counties in Florida have turned to ticketing services like Eventbrite; however, no county is charging for vaccine reservations.

Moody recommended the following tips to help Floridians avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related scams:

Know that anyone asking for money in exchange for an appointment is a scam;

Check with county health departments for local vaccine distribution guidelines;

Be wary of any website where pop-up ads solicit a vaccine appointment;

Look for “https” or a padlock icon in the website name to ensure that you are on a secure website; and

Report suspicious solicitations or COVID-19 vaccine-related advertisements to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com

