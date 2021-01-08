FSU to receive COVID vaccine for employees and students who are age 65 or older

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says it is working with the Leon County Health Department to vaccinate its community and slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to FSU’s release, the school will receive a limited allocation of the vaccine for current students and employees who are age 65 or older in the Tallahassee and Big Bend area.

FSU says those who are eligible will get more instructions via email next week, and it expects to offer vaccinations as early as next week.

The university says it will follow the Florida Department of Health guidelines when distributing the vaccine.

The following people are eligible to receive the vaccine at FSU:

Current full or part-time faculty age 65 or older

Current full or part-time staff age 65 or older (OPS, USPS, A&P, Executive Service)

Current full or part-time students age 65 or older

Current full or part-time faculty, staff or students age 65 or older in the FAMU/FSU College of Engineering

The following people are not eligible to receive the vaccine at FSU:

Former students

Former employees

Retirees

Alumni

Employees and students residing outside of the Tallahassee and Big Bend area

The Leon County Health Department is still waiting on more shipments of the vaccine, according to FSU’s release. Information about registration will come out early next week, FSU says.

The university says vaccination is not mandatory for its students or employees. If you’re thinking about getting vaccinated, the school encourages you to speak with your primary care provider to hash out any questions you may have before receiving the shot.

People who receive the vaccine will get information about their second dose at their initial appointment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.