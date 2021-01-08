Advertisement

FSU to receive COVID vaccine for employees and students who are age 65 or older

Florida State University
Florida State University(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says it is working with the Leon County Health Department to vaccinate its community and slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to FSU’s release, the school will receive a limited allocation of the vaccine for current students and employees who are age 65 or older in the Tallahassee and Big Bend area.

FSU says those who are eligible will get more instructions via email next week, and it expects to offer vaccinations as early as next week.

The university says it will follow the Florida Department of Health guidelines when distributing the vaccine.

The following people are eligible to receive the vaccine at FSU:

  • Current full or part-time faculty age 65 or older
  • Current full or part-time staff age 65 or older (OPS, USPS, A&P, Executive Service)
  • Current full or part-time students age 65 or older
  • Current full or part-time faculty, staff or students age 65 or older in the FAMU/FSU College of Engineering

The following people are not eligible to receive the vaccine at FSU:

  • Former students
  • Former employees
  • Retirees
  • Alumni
  • Employees and students residing outside of the Tallahassee and Big Bend area

The Leon County Health Department is still waiting on more shipments of the vaccine, according to FSU’s release. Information about registration will come out early next week, FSU says.

The university says vaccination is not mandatory for its students or employees. If you’re thinking about getting vaccinated, the school encourages you to speak with your primary care provider to hash out any questions you may have before receiving the shot.

People who receive the vaccine will get information about their second dose at their initial appointment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Wakulla County
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
At least 2 Floridians charged in US Capitol breach
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tennessee...
LCSO investigating theft at Walmart on Tennessee Street, asking public to help identify suspect
According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Jhada Peterson was the victim in a New Year's Eve...
“I’m a hurting mother:” Mother of two-year-old killed in Thomas County on New Year’s Eve reflects on death of child
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia