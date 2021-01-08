‘I just want them to trust the process’: Thomasville boys off to hot start despite six cancelations due to COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Thomasville basketball team is on a tear.

The Bulldogs are off to another stellar start, at 6-1, and opened region play last weekend with a 65-38 win against Early County.

Even with the hot start to the season, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the non-region schedule tough: The Bulldogs have lost six games to cancelation.

Still, head coach Ben Tillman is stressing his squad needs to stick to the plan as we head into the meat of the season.

“I just want them to continue to trust the process,” Tillman said. “I know it hasn’t been as many games as we’d like but just trust the process and our goal is always win, do our best in the region and try to get to the state playoffs and so we still have an opportunity to get to our goals and so that’s one thing I’ve really been focusing on. Take every game like it may be your last one and just play as hard as you possibly can that game.”

While things haven’t gone so smoothly for Thomasville off the court, it’s been relatively smooth sailing on it: THS’s lone loss came on December 12 in a four-point defeat at Bainbridge. The Dawgs are also averaging 67.1 points per game.

THS takes the floor next Friday at Cook.

