Advertisement

Making Hummus with Chef Albert

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University joined the WCTV set to showcase how he makes hummus.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons onions
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • Salt, to taste

METHOD

Pour the olive oil in a pan and turn on medium heat. Cook the onions, ground cumin, cayenne pepper and cook for about one minute. Transfer the onions to a food processor and add the chickpeas, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt then puree until smooth. If you prefer a thinner consistency add a little water to the mixture and puree until smooth. Add roasted red peppers or toasted pine nuts if desired. Serve with crackers or sliced vegetables.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Wakulla County
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
At least 2 Floridians charged in US Capitol breach
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tennessee...
LCSO investigating theft at Walmart on Tennessee Street, asking public to help identify suspect
According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Jhada Peterson was the victim in a New Year's Eve...
“I’m a hurting mother:” Mother of two-year-old killed in Thomas County on New Year’s Eve reflects on death of child
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

Latest News

Cherry Rankin
Cooking with Cherry Rankin
Cherry Rankin
WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Cherry Rankin
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University joined the WCTV set to showcase how he makes hummus.
Chef Albert makes Hummus
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Skillet Cracklin’ Cornbread with Honey & Butter