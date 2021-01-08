Making Hummus with Chef Albert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University joined the WCTV set to showcase how he makes hummus.

INGREDIENTS

1 can chickpeas

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 Tablespoons onions

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch of cayenne pepper

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic

Salt, to taste

METHOD

Pour the olive oil in a pan and turn on medium heat. Cook the onions, ground cumin, cayenne pepper and cook for about one minute. Transfer the onions to a food processor and add the chickpeas, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt then puree until smooth. If you prefer a thinner consistency add a little water to the mixture and puree until smooth. Add roasted red peppers or toasted pine nuts if desired. Serve with crackers or sliced vegetables.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.